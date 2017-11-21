Texans' Julie'n Davenport: Dealing with AC joint sprain
Davenport is nursing an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The injury prevented the rookie offensive tackle from playing in Sunday's win over the Cardinals. The Texans will evaluate his condition over the course of practices this week, but his status for the Week 12 matchup with the Ravens is uncertain.
