Davenport is expected to start at left tackle Week 16 against the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It will be a tough spot for the rookie from Bucknell, who will be making his first start of the season against the league's fifth-ranked passing defense. Davenport will be filling in for Kendall Lamm (concussion).

