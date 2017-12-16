Davenport (shoulder) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Davenport hadn't seen game action since Week 10 but is now slated to make his return. The 22-year-old is likely to start at left tackle for the Texans with Kendall Lamm out with a concussion.

