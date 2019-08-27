Texans' Julie'n Davenport: Struggles in start
Davenport started at left tackle against the Cowboys in preseason Week 3 and allowed two sacks in the loss, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With Matt Kalil (foot) being brought along slowly, Davenport got the start ahead of Roderick Johnson, who started the previous game. Davenport not only allowed two sacks, he missed a block on Dallas defensive tackle Maliek Collins, whose tackle on running back Lamar Miller caused the knee injury that ended Miller's season. Kalil was back on the practice field Monday and is expected to be ready to go for the season opener against the Saints.
