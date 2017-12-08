Texans' Julie'n Davenport: Won't play Sunday
Davenport (shoulder) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Davenport was unable to practice throughout the week and will miss his fourth consecutive game as a result of the shoulder injury.
