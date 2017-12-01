Texans' Julie'n Davenport: Won't return Week 13
Davenport (shoulder) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Davenport started the week as a limited participant but apparently suffered a setback Thursday, leading to him sitting out Friday's session. This marks the third consecutive missed contest for the 22-year-old since sustaining the injury against the Rams in Week 10.
