Britt and the Texans have come to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Britt spent his first six seasons in Seattle. He suffered a torn ACL during the 2019 season and was ultimately let go during the 2020 offseason following a failed physical. He subsequentely sat out this past season while rehabbing, and is now seemingly ready for a new chapter in his career.