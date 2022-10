McCray didn't return to Sunday's game against the Titans since he was being evaluated for a concussion, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

McCray started at right guard Sunday since A.J. Cann (illness) was unavailable, but he was unable to return to the game due to his head injury. If he's diagnosed with a concussion, he'll have to clear the league's protocols if he hopes to play Thursday against the Eagles.