McCray signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Texans on Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McCray can earn an additional $1.5 million in incentives based on his playing time. He's played for Tennessee, Green Bay, Cleveland and Atlanta throughout his seven-year career and been primarily a depth piece. He's currently penciled in as the Texans' starting center, though there's plenty of time for him to return to a backup role if the team makes additional signings.
