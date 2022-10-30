site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-justin-mccray-suiting-up-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Justin McCray: Suiting up Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
McCray (undisclosed) is active for Sunday's contest against the Titans.
Barring any injuries to the Texans' offensive line, McCray is slated to operate as a depth piece for Houston in Week 8 versus Tennessee.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read