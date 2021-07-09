Reid (thumb) participated in OTAs and will be a key member of the Texans' secondary in 2021, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

Reid suffered a season-ending thumb injury in Week 14 of the 2020 campaign, but he is now back to full health. The fourth-year safety is entering the final season of his rookie contract and will be relied upon as a leader of the defensive unit after an offseason that featured plenty of turnover in Houston. Reid's passes defended and interceptions have dipped each year that he has been in the league, so he'll look to change that trend in 2021.