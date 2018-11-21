Texans' Justin Reid: Becomes full-timer
Reid has played 99.1 percent of the defensive snaps over the last five games.
Reid has emerged as an every-down player for the Texans, taking advantage of injuries in the secondary to hasten his development. He's started six of 10 games, registering 52 tackles (42 solo) and three interceptions, including one he returned 101 yards for a touchdown in Week 11's win over Washington. The rookie third-round pick out of Stanford told Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle that he uses the draft-day snub as motivation. "It's definitely a chip on my shoulder, and I leave it there," Reid said. "I don't live in the past. I move forward to the future, but I feed off of my emotional energy. When 31 teams passed on me twice, it left a pretty big chip and I'm going to continue to leave it there." His level of play earned him a spot on Pro Football Focus' midseason All-Rookie team. Whether by motivation or opportunity, the younger brother of former NFL Pro Bowler Eric Reid is thriving as part of Houston's 8th-ranked pass defense.
