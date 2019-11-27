Play

Reid, who missed Thursday's win over the Colts, returned to practice Monday and has cleared the league's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid is expected to avoid a multi-game absence as the Texans' starting strong safety is now on track to be available for an upcoming Sunday night matchup against the Patriots. Reid has already surpassed the 50-tackle mark this season, but he's recorded just two passes defensed and one interception through 10 contests.

