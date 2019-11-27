Reid, who missed Thursday's win over the Colts, returned to practice Monday and has cleared the league's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid is expected to avoid a multi-game absence as the Texans' starting strong safety is now on track to be available for an upcoming Sunday night matchup against the Patriots. Reid has already surpassed the 50-tackle mark this season, but he's recorded just two passes defensed and one interception through 10 contests.