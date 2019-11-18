Play

Reid was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Sunday's game against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid was ruled out of Sunday's contests with a shoulder injury, but it appears he is dealing with a head injury as well. He will need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to take the field in Week 12.

