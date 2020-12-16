The Texans placed Reid (thumb) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reid underwent surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb Tuesday, causing him to miss the remainder of the 2020 season. The Stanford product had a strong 2020 campaign, racking up 83 tackles (62 solo), two sacks and three pass break 13 ups through 13 games. While Reid will hit the recovery trail, A.J. Moore and Lonnie Johnson are the top candidates to start at strong safety, while Jonathan Owens figures to play a role as well.