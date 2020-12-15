Reid has been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a hand injury, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid injured his hand in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Bears. He was ultimately able to return to the contest, but it appears the issue is more serious than first expected. The 23-year-old will finish the 2020 campaign with 75 tackles (54 solo), two sacks and four passes defended. In his absence, A.J. Moore will be the prime candidate to replace him at strong safety.