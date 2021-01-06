Reid (thumb) finished 2020 with 83 tackles, two sacks and three passes defensed.
Reid got caught up in the malaise of Houston's 30th-ranked defense before he suffered a season-ending thumb injury Week 14. He acknowledged missed tackles and overthinking in an interview with Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but he turned it around Week 11 against New England. Pro Football Focus graded him 60th among safeties following a 2019 season when he graded ninth. Reid is expected to return for the final season of his four-year contract and is eligible to sign an extension.