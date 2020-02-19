Texans' Justin Reid: Gets out of sling
Reid (shoulder) is progressing through his torn labrum which he underwent surgery on earlier in the offseason, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Reid is making strides in his recovery, as he is no longer wearing a sling for his torn labrum. Look for more updates on the veteran's status to come when the Texans resume offseason workouts later in the spring.
