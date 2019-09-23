Texans' Justin Reid: Gets shoulder checked
Reid went to the locker room to have his shoulder checked during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers but returned to the game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reid's been dealing with shoulder pains throughout the young season and gutted it out Sunday, finishing with seen tackles. "It will flare up and then I just got to give it a sec to calm down and then get ready to go again," Reid said. "I won't let anything hold me off the field." Reid ranks third on the Texans with 21 tackles through three games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...