Reid went to the locker room to have his shoulder checked during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Chargers but returned to the game, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid's been dealing with shoulder pains throughout the young season and gutted it out Sunday, finishing with seen tackles. "It will flare up and then I just got to give it a sec to calm down and then get ready to go again," Reid said. "I won't let anything hold me off the field." Reid ranks third on the Texans with 21 tackles through three games.