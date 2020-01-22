Reid played through a torn labrum in his shoulder during the latter half of the 2020 campaign and will require offseason surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Reid was removed from the Texans' Week 11 game on account of a shoulder issue, so that's likely when the injury was sustained. The second-year safety sat out in Week 12, but he barely missed a snap in the final five regular-season contests and played every down in the postseason. There's no definitive timeline for Reid's return to full activity, but the surgery shouldn't affect his status for the start of the 2020 season.