Reid (ribs) is scheduled for surgery on his wrist this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle report

Reid missed the second half of a playoff loss to Indianapolis while nursing a rib injury, but it now appears his wrist is a bigger concern for the offseason. The 2018 third-round pick started 12 of 16 games as a rookie, piling up 88 tackles (70 solo), 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown. Reid should make a full recovery before training camp and appears to be locked in as a starting safety.