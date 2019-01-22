Texans' Justin Reid: Headed for wrist surgery
Reid (ribs) is scheduled for surgery on his wrist this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle report
Reid missed the second half of a playoff loss to Indianapolis while nursing a rib injury, but it now appears his wrist is a bigger concern for the offseason. The 2018 third-round pick started 12 of 16 games as a rookie, piling up 88 tackles (70 solo), 10 passes defensed, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one touchdown. Reid should make a full recovery before training camp and appears to be locked in as a starting safety.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...