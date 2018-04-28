Texans' Justin Reid: Houston selects in third round

The Texans selected Reid in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 68th overall.

This looks like a steal for a Houston pass defense that was in need of improvement. Reid (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) is the brother of NFL safety and former first-round pick Eric Reid, but Justin has a skill set that's largely in contrast with that of his brother. Whereas Eric has more of a strong safety presence, Justin is a lighter, hyper-athletic defender with the ability to switch between safety and corner. He was one of the top performers at the combine, logging a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 128-inch broad jump, and 6.65-second three-cone. He totaled 99 tackles and five interceptions for Stanford last year, and a rookie-year IDP impact can't be ruled out.