Reid had eight tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits in Week 12's 41-25 win over the Lions.

Reid had gone his entire career without a sack, but the third-year safety posted sacks in each of the last two games. He also made a stop on a fourth-and-one fullback dive early in the fourth quarter. The stop on downs gave Houston the ball on the Detroit side of the field, and one play later, Deshaun Watson hooked up with Will Fuller for a 34-yard touchdown. Reid has 71 stops on the season and needs 18 more over the final five games to establish a new career high.