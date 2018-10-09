Reid had six tackles and an interception over 56 plays in a Week 5 win over the Cowboys.

Reid's pick was his first NFL interception. He quickly reacted to a pass defensed by Johnathan Joseph and dove for the ball before it hit the ground. We could see more of the rookie in the coming weeks if Kareem Jackson is needed at cornerback after Kayvon Webster injured his quadriceps against Dallas. Reid, Houston's third-round draft pick out of Stanford, has 21 tackles, three passes defensed and one interception over five games.