Reid recorded nine tackles (seven solo) in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints.

The second-year pro is counted on heavily in run defense, and he continued to make his mark by tying Bradley Roby for the team high in tackles. Reid will now be tasked with slowing down Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette in Week 2.

