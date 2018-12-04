Texans' Justin Reid: Making plays
Reid had four tackles (three solo), two passes defensed and forced a fumble in Sunday's 29-13 win over Cleveland.
Reid's hustle play, when he chased down Cleveland's Antonio Callaway and stripped the ball just before Callaway reached the end zone, resulted in a turnover. It was the fourth time in the last five games he's had a hand in a turnover, including a pick-six Week 11 against Washington. The rookie used injuries to others in secondary to get increased playing time and continues to see a significant amount of snaps after the injured players returned.
