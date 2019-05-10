Reid (wrist) is making good progress in his recovery from January surgery, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The 2018 third-round pick started 12 of 16 games as a rookie and quickly emerged as one of the more reliable players in an inconsistent Houston secondary. He may see fewer tackle opportunities playing next to hard-hitter Tashuan Gipson instead of the rangier Tyrann Mathieu, but Reid should still have plenty of chances to make big plays, as Houston's intimidating front seven consistently pressures quarterback. The second-year safety seems to be on track for full medical clearance before the start of training camp.