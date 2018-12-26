Texans' Justin Reid: Missed tackles Week 16
Reid had a poor tackling day in the 32-30 loss to Philadelphia in Week 16, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reid has been a sound tackler throughout much of his rookie season, tying for seventh among safeties in tackling efficiency (first among rookies), per Pro Football Focus. However, against the Eagles, Reid failed to lock up Darren Sproles at the goal line on a touchdown catch, then later missed Alshon Jeffrey on a 52-yard reception. Coach Bill O'Brien addressed the rookie's technique on the missed tackles, but noted it was correctable. Reid ranks fifth on the Texans with 83 combined tackles and tied for second with 68 solo.
