Texans' Justin Reid: Nabbed by Texans in third round
The Texans selected Reid in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 68th overall.
This looks like a steal for a Houston pass defense that was in need of improvement. Reid (6-foot-1, 207 pounds) is the brother of NFL safety and former first-round pick Eric Reid, but Justin has a skill set that's largely in contrast with that of the latter. Whereas Eric has more of a strong safety presence, Justin is a lighter, hyper-athletic defender with the ability to switch between safety and corner. He was one of the top performers at the Combine, logging a 4.40-second 40-yard dash, 128-inch broad jump, and 6.65-second three-cone. He totaled 99 tackles and five interceptions for Stanford last year, and IDP impact as a rookie can't be ruled out.
