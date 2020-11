Reid posted nine tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Patriots.

Reid took down Cam Newton in the fourth quarter to record the first sack of his career. The 2018 third-round pick also posted his highest tackle count since Week 2, putting together a solid fantasy day. Reid is averaging 6.3 tackles per game this season and is on pace to record 100 tackles for the first time in his career.