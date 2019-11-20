Play

Reid (concussion/shoulder) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Colts.

Reid suffered both a concussion and a shoulder injury during this past Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and he was unable to recover from the injuries on a short week. Mike Adams (concussion) is also out, so Tashaun Gipson (back) -- who is questionable -- will start at safety if he's active with either A.J. Moore or Jahleel Addae lining up on the opposite side.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories