Reid recorded two solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.

The Texans had a well-cushioned lead in the fourth quarter, and Reid intercepted Gardner Minshew's pass to solidify the win and help push the team to 6-3. This was Reid's first pick of the season, and he hopes to tack a few more on after marking three in his rookie 2018 season. However, his IDP value has struggled to find consistency, as he failed to exceed two tackles in three of the last four contests.