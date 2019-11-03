Texans' Justin Reid: Picks off Minshew's pass
Reid recorded two solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars.
The Texans had a well-cushioned lead in the fourth quarter, and Reid intercepted Gardner Minshew's pass to solidify the win and help push the team to 6-3. This was Reid's first pick of the season, and he hopes to tack a few more on after marking three in his rookie 2018 season. However, his IDP value has struggled to find consistency, as he failed to exceed two tackles in three of the last four contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...