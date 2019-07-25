The Texans placed Reid on the Active/Non-Football Injury list ahead of training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

Reid was recently in an automobile accident, but reportedly came out of the incident unscathed. It is unclear if his presence on the Active/NFI list is related to this or something else. Still, the Texans will likely exercise caution with their starting free safety before allowing him to return to practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories