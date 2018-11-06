Texans' Justin Reid: Posts 10 tackles in win
Reid recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) and a fumble recovery across 66 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Texans.
Reid led the team in tackles, as his season total now reaches 49 (40 solo). The rookie safety began the season in a rotational role but has now eclipsed 65 defensive snaps in each of the past three contests. With this increased workload, Reid becomes an appealing IDP option for the second half of the season.
