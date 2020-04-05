Texans' Justin Reid: Progressing in recovery
Reid said his shoulder is "doing great" as he continues rehab work from labrum surgery in January, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 23-year-old played through the torn labrum down the stretch, but he required offseason surgery to repair the injury. It's unclear when exactly Reid is expected to be fully healthy, though there's been no indication thus far he's in danger of missing the start of training camp.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings, picks
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Get Ekeler
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
Watkins' return impacts Hardman
Sammy Watkins will be back with the Chiefs in 2020, and it may delay the breakout of Mecole...
-
Pre-NFL Draft rookie-only mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our rookie-only mock just less than three weeks before the NFL...
-
4/2 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew analyzes all of the quarterbacks in the 2020 draft class including Joe Burrow,...