Reid said his shoulder is "doing great" as he continues rehab work from labrum surgery in January, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old played through the torn labrum down the stretch, but he required offseason surgery to repair the injury. It's unclear when exactly Reid is expected to be fully healthy, though there's been no indication thus far he's in danger of missing the start of training camp.

