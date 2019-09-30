Reid made 10 tackles in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Panthers in Week 4.

Reid had been dealing with a shoulder injury early in the practice week but vowed not to let it stop him. The second-year pro played all 68 defensive snaps. Reid's recorded double-digit tackles twice through the first four games and currently ranks second on the team with 33.

