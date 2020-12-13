site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Justin Reid: Returns from hand injury
Reid (hand) returned to Sunday's loss to the Bears.
The 23-year-old exited during the first half with a hand injury, but he was able to retake the field after halftime. Reid finished the contest with four total tackles and one pass defensed.
