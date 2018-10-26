Texans' Justin Reid: Sets up first-half score
Reid recorded eight tackles and an interception in Thursday's win over Miami.
Reid's second-quarter pick put Houston in the red-zone business at the Dolphins' 16-yard-line. Two plays later, Deshaun Watson found Jordan Thomas in the end zone to break a 7-7 tie. The rookie safety played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for a third straight game and is getting good exposure due to several injuries in the secondary. The pick was Reid's second of the season.
