Texans' Justin Reid: Sidelined at practice
Reid did not participate in Tuesday's practice for an undisclosed reason, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reid and Tashaun Gipson are projected to be the Texans' two starting safeties heading into the season, and both were absent from practice Tuesday. Both reasons were undisclosed, so this could just be a case of rest during the dog days of training camp. Sill, it is a situation that should be monitored should the 22-year-old miss any more time.
