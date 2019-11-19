Play

Reid (concussion) will likely miss Thursday night's contest against the Colts, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Faced with a short week, Reid was always going to be challenged in his quest to pass league protocol before Thursday. At this point, it seems unlikely that he'll take the field for what figures to be a high stakes divisional matchup. A.J. Moore figures to get the start in Reid's spot.

