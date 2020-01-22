Texans' Justin Reid: Will undergo surgery
Reid played through a torn labrum in his shoulder this season and will have offseason surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Reid suffered a shoulder injury in Week 11, so it's likely that is when this injury was sustained. The second-year safety barely missed a snap the rest of the year and played every down in the postseason; he finished with 78 tackles, five pass breakups and two interceptions over 15 regular-season contests. There's no definitive timeline for Reid's return, but it shouldn't affect his status for the 2020 season.
