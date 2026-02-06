Watson finished the 2025 regular season with just three games played, producing three receptions for 30 yards on four targets.

Watson logged 40% or more of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and Week 2 before succumbing to a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve until the Week 18 matchup against the Colts. The wide receiver only logged 19% of the offensive snaps in his Week 18 revival and was not targeted in his return. Rookie Jaylin Noel seems to have absorbed Watson's role in the offense, and it is unclear if the veteran will be able to reclaim a place on the offense with Noel's added upside as a kick returner.