The Texans activated Watson (calf) from injured reserve Monday.

Watson's 21-day window to return from injured reserve was set to close Wednesday, and with the Texans activating him from injured reserve, he'll be available for Houston's regular-season finale against Indianapolis on Sunday. Watson landed on IR in mid-September, and in the two games prior to his injury he logged three catches (on four targets) for 30 yards while also contributing on special teams.