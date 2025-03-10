Watson is in line to sign with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson is coming off a 2024 regular season in which he caught 22 passes (on 32 targets) for 289 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games with the Chiefs. The looming addition of the 28-year-old is slated to boost a Houston wideout corps that is currently led by Nico Collins along with trade acquisition Christian Kirk, while Stefon Diggs (knee) is a pending free agent and Tank Dell (knee) is a candidate to miss much, if not all, of the 2025 season.