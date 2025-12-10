Watson (Achilles) had his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday.

Watson has been on injured reserve since getting injured in Week 2, but Wednesday's development marks a key step in his recovery process, as Watson will rejoin his teammates at practice. The Texans will have 21 days to add Watson back to the active roster from IR. Such a move could come prior to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, though Houston may ease Watson back in at practice first given his extensive layoff.