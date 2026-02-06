Watson recorded three receptions for 30 yards on four targets over three regular-season games.

Watson, who also suffered a postseason-ending concussion in the wild-card win over the Steelers, logged 40 percent or more of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and Week 2 before succumbing to a calf injury that landed him on injured reserve until the Week 18 matchup against the Colts. The wide receiver only logged 19 percent of the offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in his return. Rookie Jaylin Noel seems to have absorbed Watson's role in the offense, and it is unclear if the veteran will be able to reclaim his role heading into the 2026 season.