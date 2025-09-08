Watson caught both of his targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 14-9 loss to the Rams.

Watson surprisingly had the third most offensive snaps (35) among the wideouts. Part of that is due to hamstring injuries to Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios, but that Wilson was on the field more than either of the two rookie wideouts, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, is noteworthy. Houston's offense, particularly the passing game, stumbled through a lethargic performance and may not be indicative of target- and snap-distributions going forward.