Watson caught one of two targets for three yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to Tampa Bay.

Watson has been targeted four times through two games, the same as 2025 second-round pick Jayden Higgins and more than 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Noel. It's hard to get a read on Houston's offense, which has stumbled through two games as C.J. Stroud remains in a slump that dates back to Week 5 of 2024, the last time the quarterback threw for more than 300 yards. Watson's fringy fantasy relevance is diminished by Stroud's play and should end once Christian Kirk (hamstring) is able to play.