Watson caught one of two targets for three yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 2.

Watson has been targeted four times through two games, the same as Jayden Higgins and more than Jaylin Noel, rookies drafted in the second and third rounds, respectively, during the offseason. It's hard to get a read on Houston's offense, which has stumbled through two games, and it appears C.J. Stroud is in a slump that dates back to Week 5 of 2024. That's the last time the quarterback threw for more than 300 yards. Watson's fringy relevance is diminished by Stroud's play and should end once Christian Kirk (hamstring) is able to play.