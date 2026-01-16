Watson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Patriots.

The veteran wideout from Penn sustained a concussion in the Texans' wild-card win over the Steelers and wasn't able to clear protocol in time to play in the divisional round. Watson appeared in just three regular-season games for Houston in 2025, catching three of four targets for 30 yards. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson to have expanded roles in the Texans' receiving corps.